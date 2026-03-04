FIR filed against MP Mehdi for online posts
Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed an FIR against Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, accusing him of spreading "misleading content" online.
This comes after Mehdi criticized the government's reaction to the US-Israel attack on Iran and shared videos of protests in Kashmir, including alleged clashes involving a woman protester.
Mehdi stands firm, says he won't be silenced
The FIR claims Mehdi's posts could threaten public order and national security, but he's standing firm, saying, "I am a citizen of this country and I will exercise my rights...to the last drop of my blood... These foolish acts will not stop me."
Meanwhile, police are also taking down Facebook pages of local newspapers and summoning people for questioning as part of a wider effort to tackle what they call misinformation.