FIR filed against MP Mehdi for online posts

Mehdi stands firm, says he won't be silenced

The FIR claims Mehdi's posts could threaten public order and national security, but he's standing firm, saying, "I am a citizen of this country and I will exercise my rights...to the last drop of my blood... These foolish acts will not stop me."

Meanwhile, police are also taking down Facebook pages of local newspapers and summoning people for questioning as part of a wider effort to tackle what they call misinformation.