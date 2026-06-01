Fire at Delhi's spa alarms Jairam Ramesh, ministry office safe
India
A fire broke out at Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) on Monday, sparking concern from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who called the incident "very concerning" on X.
Thankfully, officials soon clarified that the Ministry of Education office nearby wasn't affected.
Ministry confirms no casualties or damage
Emergency teams responded quickly and got the minor fire under control.
The Ministry of Education confirmed there was no loss of life or property.
Their statement aimed to clear up any confusion and stop rumors from spreading.