Fire breaks out at Education Ministry office building in Delhi
What's the story
A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Engineering building in ITO, Delhi, on Monday morning. The building houses offices under the Ministry of Education. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 9:37am and immediately dispatched eight fire tenders to the scene. Firefighting operations are currently underway and officials are working to bring the situation under control.
Incident details
No casualties or injuries reported
Delhi Fire Services said, "A fire broke out on the second floor of the School of Planning and Architecture building in the ITO area. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 9:37 AM, following reports of smoke emanating from the building. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway." No casualties or injuries have been reported so far in this incident.
Twitter Post
Visuals of fire being doused
#WATCH | Delhi | Efforts underway to douse the fire on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office, Vikas Marg. Further details awaited. https://t.co/p8Ukdd9pRw pic.twitter.com/qPPVU3Pb8n— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026