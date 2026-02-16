Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Inderlok

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Inderlok Industrial area of Delhi on Monday. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the blaze at 11:37am and immediately dispatched fire tenders. HT reported that 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. By 2:30pm the fire was brought under control and cooling operations were still underway as of late afternoon. So far, no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Twitter Post The fire in Inderlok area #WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory in Inderlok area. 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited.



(Video: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/mHRCxa7GwX — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

Casualty update No casualties reported Another fire incident was also reported at two factories in the Sahibabad Industrial Area Site 4 in Ghaziabad. "Today at 12 noon, we received information at the Fire Station Sahibabad that a fire had broken out in a factory manufacturing bike parts and in some parts of the adjacent factory. We immediately dispatched four fire trucks....additional fire trucks were called in from Noida and Hapur. We brought the fire under control within half an hour," CFO Rahul Pal said.

Separate incident Fire in closed factory in Rajasthan's Alwar kills 7 In a related incident, a fire broke out at a closed factory in the Khushkhera industrial area of Alwar district, Rajasthan. The blaze killed seven people. Initial reports indicated that the factory had been shut for months and was storing a large stock of cardboard. Smoke was seen coming from inside the factory around 10:00am and within minutes, it turned into a massive blaze with three to four powerful explosions heard.

