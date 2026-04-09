Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport
What's the story
A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday. The Mumbai Fire Department said that the fire broke out on the ground floor of a ground-plus-03-floored structure of Terminal 1. BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police and ward staff are present at the spot.
Damage control
Fire confined to ground floor
Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said that the fire was reported in cable trays and switch boxes inside Terminal 1. Speaking to HT, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers stated that when the incident was reported, airport fire tenders attempted to extinguish the fire; however, they were forced to seek extra assistance from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No injuries have been reported so far.
Twitter Post
Videos from airport
Breaking— Janta Journal (@JantaJournal) April 9, 2026
Fire breaks out at Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 in Vile Parle
Incident reported around 6 pm, suspected short circuit, authorities on spot, further details awaitedl pic.twitter.com/Izbty071t1