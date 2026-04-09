Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport

Damage control

Fire confined to ground floor

Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said that the fire was reported in cable trays and switch boxes inside Terminal 1. Speaking to HT, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers stated that when the incident was reported, airport fire tenders attempted to extinguish the fire; however, they were forced to seek extra assistance from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No injuries have been reported so far.