LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport
Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport
Firefighting operations are currently underway

Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 09, 2026
08:46 pm
What's the story

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday. The Mumbai Fire Department said that the fire broke out on the ground floor of a ground-plus-03-floored structure of Terminal 1. BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police and ward staff are present at the spot.

Damage control

Fire confined to ground floor

Ravindra Ambulgekar, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said that the fire was reported in cable trays and switch boxes inside Terminal 1. Speaking to HT, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers stated that when the incident was reported, airport fire tenders attempted to extinguish the fire; however, they were forced to seek extra assistance from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. No injuries have been reported so far.

Twitter Post

Videos from airport 

Advertisement