Fire breaks out on spa's 2nd floor in central Delhi
India
A fire started on the second floor of SPA in central Delhi on Monday.
The Delhi Fire Services got the call around 9:37am and responded right away.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Firefighters deploy multiple vehicles, investigation ongoing
Firefighters brought in multiple vehicles to tackle the blaze, with senior officials overseeing the scene.
They were working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further inside the building.
Right now, authorities are figuring out what caused it and checking how much damage was done. Updates will follow as they learn more.