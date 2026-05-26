Fire engulfs about 40 shanties in Greater Noida, no casualties
India
A fire tore through about 40 shanties in Greater Noida's Kherli Hafizpur area on Monday morning, after officials said a small cylinder may have exploded.
A local resident quickly called for help, and six fire trucks arrived to handle the blaze.
The good news: everyone made it out safely, with no injuries or deaths.
Affected families shifted to temporary shelters
People had to leave their homes behind in a hurry, grabbing only what they could.
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Gupta, affected families have been shifted to temporary shelters.
Officials are now surveying the damage and will provide financial aid once losses are assessed.