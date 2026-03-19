Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at the Trade and Taxes building in central Delhi’s ITO; six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7 ) https://t.co/sP6Fg4CY7L pic.twitter.com/D2x8zFAQ4L

This incident comes a day after seven people were killed following a fire in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out in a multi-story residential building near Shri Ram Chowk, close to the Palam Metro station in southwest Delhi. Nearly 30 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene for firefighting and rescue operations.

Compensation

Cause of fire

The fire broke out allegedly due to a short circuit. The Delhi government has since announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of those who lost their lives in the fire, and ₹5 lakh will be given in the case of deceased children. Additionally, ₹2 lakh will be given to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.