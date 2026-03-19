Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi
What's the story
A fire broke out at the Trade and Taxes building in Delhi's ITO on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the 12th floor of the multi-story structure, which houses the Sales Tax office. The call about the fire was received at 8:36am and six fire tenders were immediately rushed to control it. By 9:10am firefighters had managed to douse the flames.
Twitter Post
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at the Trade and Taxes building in central Delhi’s ITO; six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Further details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/sP6Fg4CY7L pic.twitter.com/D2x8zFAQ4L
Quick response
7 killed in fire
This incident comes a day after seven people were killed following a fire in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out in a multi-story residential building near Shri Ram Chowk, close to the Palam Metro station in southwest Delhi. Nearly 30 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene for firefighting and rescue operations.
Compensation
Cause of fire
The fire broke out allegedly due to a short circuit. The Delhi government has since announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of those who lost their lives in the fire, and ₹5 lakh will be given in the case of deceased children. Additionally, ₹2 lakh will be given to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.