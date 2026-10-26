Fire near Kanjurmarg knocked out signaling and commuters walked tracks
India
Mumbai's local trains had a rough Monday morning after a fire near Kanjurmarg station knocked out the signaling system between Thane and Vikhroli.
With trains stuck, many people ended up walking along the tracks just to get moving again.
Mulund-Thane cable replacement delays service
To top it off, an overhead wire issue between Mulund and Thane earlier in the day added more delays.
Central Railway teams had to replace cables, so normal service is not expected until late tonight.
For daily commuters, it was another reminder of how unpredictable Mumbai's train network can be lately.