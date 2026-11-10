Firecrackers lit past 10pm despite Mumbai Police and BMC efforts
India
Even with Mumbai Police and BMC trying to keep things under control, firecrackers lit up the city well past the 10pm deadline on Lakshmi Pujan Day (November 8, 2026).
The Awaaz Foundation tracked a spike in firecracker use between 8pm and 11:15pm with Carter Road, Mahim, and Dadar among the areas monitored by Awaaz Foundation.
Accidental fires and Awaaz Foundation findings
Firecrackers didn't just break the 10pm deadline: they also brought safety worries, with accidental fires reported across Mumbai.
The Awaaz Foundation found tests of 17 varieties allegedly detected undeclared barium, aluminum and sulfur in some samples, raising environmental red flags.
Some areas like Marine Drive saw fewer fireworks, but many neighborhoods kept celebrating late into the night.