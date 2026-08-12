First Agniveers finish service December 2026 with job reservations
The first batch of Agniveers, young recruits who joined the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme in 2022, will wrap up their four-year service by December 2026.
To help them shift smoothly into civilian life, the government is rolling out special job reservations across various sectors.
The scheme was designed for younger candidates, with a one-time age relaxation letting applicants up to 23 years old join that first year.
Reserved posts for ex-Agniveers
Once they finish their tenure, ex-Agniveers will have access to reserved jobs:
Indian Railways is offering 5% reservation in Level-2 and above posts and 10% in Level-1 posts for ex-Agniveers, while CAPFs and Assam Rifles are setting aside one-half of their entry-level posts for them; no written or physical tests are required.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh is also pitching in with 20% horizontal reservation for roles like constable, jail warder, and even fire services, opening up more options as these young veterans start a new chapter.