Bengaluru daycare abuse case: Woman seen in videos arrested
What's the story
The Bengaluru Police have made their first arrest in the shocking case of toddler abuse at a corporate daycare center. The accused, Vijayalaxmi, was an employee at the Capgemini daycare and is seen in videos that sparked public outrage, India Today reported. She has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act.
Investigation progress
Vijayalakshmi identified during video verification
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest, saying, "We have arrested a woman identified as Vijayalakshmi in connection with the torture of an infant at a day care center." The investigating officer said Vijayalakshmi was identified during video verification and will be produced before court soon. The police are likely to seek her custody for further interrogation.
Abuse footage
FIR filed against 5 women
The case came to light after disturbing videos of toddlers being abused at the daycare went viral. The footage showed children being forced into a washing machine drum, sprayed with water in their mouths using a jet spray, and locked inside bathrooms for crying. In response to the incident, police have filed an FIR against five women associated with the facility.
Daycare closure
Capgemini shuts on-campus daycare facility
In light of the incident, Capgemini has temporarily shut its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru. The company said it is fully cooperating with authorities and prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of employees and their families. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognizance of the matter after a petition sought its intervention.