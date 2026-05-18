India's first bullet train design unveiled 

The Indian Railways has released the design of the country's first proposed bullet train, which will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad . The image of the proposed train is on display at Gate Number 4 of the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, which spans 508km, will pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Project details 12 stations planned on the route The MAHSR project will have 12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat Bharuch Vadodara Anand Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Foundation work is complete at eight stations in Gujarat: Vapi Billimora Surat Bharuch Anand Vadodara Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. In Maharashtra, construction is ongoing at Thane Virar and Boisar, while excavation at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station is nearing completion.

Twitter Post The first look A picture of the country's first proposed bullet train has been displayed at the Ministry of Railways. The picture has been installed at Gate Number 4: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/LcbwMstDuw — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

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Infrastructure update Bridges and tunnels Seventeen river bridges have been completed, with work progressing on four major bridges over Narmada Mahi Tapti and Sabarmati rivers in Gujarat. Construction is also underway for four river bridges in Maharashtra. At the BKC station site, excavation work is about 91% complete. Furthermore, construction has started on an undersea tunnel section, with 4.8km already completed between Ghansoli and Shilphata.

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