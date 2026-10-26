First train reaches Sidhi since independence after 118-km link

Big moment for Madhya Pradesh: a train reached the Rampur Naikin-Churhat area of Sidhi district for the first time since Independence, thanks to a new 118-kilometer railway stretch that's been in the pipeline since 1956.

The virtual flag-off was done by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marking a major milestone for the region.