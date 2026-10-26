First train reaches Sidhi since independence after 118-km link
India
Big moment for Madhya Pradesh: a train reached the Rampur Naikin-Churhat area of Sidhi district for the first time since Independence, thanks to a new 118-kilometer railway stretch that's been in the pipeline since 1956.
The virtual flag-off was done by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marking a major milestone for the region.
Services to Sidhi begin October 26
Starting October 26, regular trains will connect Sidhi to the rest of Vindhya, making travel way easier and opening up new opportunities for local businesses, especially in cement and energy.
The plan doesn't stop here: tracks are set to reach Sidhi's main town by December 2026 and Singrauli by December 2028, promising even better connectivity ahead.