Fisherfolk urge CM Vijay to raise ₹7L for fishermen's families
India
After the recent Murasu cyclone, fisherfolk groups are asking Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to raise the ₹700,000 compensation for families of fishermen who lost their lives, saying it's much lower than payouts for other tragedies.
They feel the current amount doesn't reflect the risks fishermen take every day.
Leaders urge insurance and rescue reforms
Community leaders like Nanjil Ravi point out that while boats have insurance, most fishermen themselves aren't covered if something goes wrong.
Activists also say rescue efforts need to improve, since dangers don't end when a cyclone passes.
There's a growing call for better personal insurance and stronger support systems for those working at sea.