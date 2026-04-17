Five armed men rob Bank of Maharashtra branch in Singrauli
India
Five armed men pulled off a bold daytime robbery at the Bank of Maharashtra in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday afternoon, around 1pm.
The group stormed in around 1pm held staff at gunpoint, and demanded keys to the cash chests and details of reserves.
Manager assaulted, ₹35L stolen
The gang assaulted the bank manager, then made off with gold, silver, and ₹35 lakh in cash, all within about 20 minutes.
There was no security guard present during the incident, which has made things tougher for police.
Investigators have sealed city exit points and are checking CCTV footage to track down those responsible.