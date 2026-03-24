'Five-day reserve': India warns of oil crisis amid Middle East tensions

India has only 5 days of oil reserves

India plans to add 6.5 million metric tons to its strategic oil reserves, while existing underground storage facilities are at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur (combined capacity about 5.33 million metric tons).

But even with this boost, we're still way behind countries like the US (80 days of reserves), China (60 days), and Japan (250 days).

The government warns that a long conflict could hurt our economy and says quick diplomacy is key to keeping our energy secure.