Five die in SUV crash on Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Mau India Apr 25, 2026

A heartbreaking accident on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Mau, UP, claimed five lives on Saturday.

An SUV carrying Vinay Srivastava and his family home from a wedding crashed into a trailer near Kusumha Basharatpur after the driver, Purushottam, is thought to have nodded off at the wheel and lost control.