Five die in SUV crash on Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Mau
India
A heartbreaking accident on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Mau, UP, claimed five lives on Saturday.
An SUV carrying Vinay Srivastava and his family home from a wedding crashed into a trailer near Kusumha Basharatpur after the driver, Purushottam, is thought to have nodded off at the wheel and lost control.
Rescue teams recover 5 victims
The victims, Vinay (60), his wife Archana (58), their son Kritarth (27), and drivers Purushottam (47) and Nitish (46), were trapped inside the wrecked SUV.
It took rescue teams over two hours to recover them.
Police have informed their families, cleared the road for traffic again.