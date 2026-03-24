Five Indian cities among world's top 10 polluted in 2025 India Mar 24, 2026

India is making headlines for the wrong reasons: five of the world's 10 most polluted cities are here, with Loni, Uttar Pradesh, topping the global list.

Its air quality is 22 times worse than what the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends.

Byrnihat, Meghalaya, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Ula, West Bengal, also landed in the top 10 for pollution.