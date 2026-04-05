Five killed in Bolero crash on Delhi Lucknow highway
India
A serious accident on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway near Pardholi village, Bareilly, took five lives when a speeding Bolero SUV crashed into a motorcycle and then hit a parked tanker.
The collision was so intense that five people died and three others, including the SUV driver and two children, were injured.
Police cite high speed, 3 hospitalized
Police say high speed caused the driver to lose control, leading to the deadly crash.
The driver and two children from the SUV survived but are being treated at a hospital.
Local residents rushed to help, and police have started an investigation.