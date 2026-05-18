Five women die after surgery at Kota government hospitals
India
Five young women, all between 19 and 30, died at government hospitals in Kota, Rajasthan, over the past two weeks.
They developed serious complications like kidney failure and infections after C-sections or uterine surgeries.
Now, hospital authorities are investigating to figure out what led to these tragic losses.
Families allege delays, hospital blames infections
Families say there were delays in treatment and frequent hospital transfers, with one family spending ₹4 lakh on private care for Shireen, the most recent victim.
Hospital officials claim infections during recovery, not the surgeries, were to blame.
Five other patients with similar issues are stable for now as the probe continues.