Five young people killed in head-on truck crash in Barwani

Victims identified, 2 injured, police investigating

The victims, Sachin Vaskale, Pradyum Sahte, Akash Dayaram, Pappu Hiralal, and Yashwant Sudapia, were all between 25 and 30 years old. Three died instantly; two passed away later at the hospital.

The two injured are still being treated in Barwani. Police have started investigating what went wrong.