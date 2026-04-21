Five young people killed in head-on truck crash in Barwani
India
A serious road accident near Julwania town, Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday took the lives of five young people and left two others badly hurt.
The group was returning from refueling after a wedding event when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck.
Victims identified, 2 injured, police investigating
The victims, Sachin Vaskale, Pradyum Sahte, Akash Dayaram, Pappu Hiralal, and Yashwant Sudapia, were all between 25 and 30 years old. Three died instantly; two passed away later at the hospital.
The two injured are still being treated in Barwani. Police have started investigating what went wrong.