Flash flood in Nilambur's Kottapuzha river kills 5, Sajitha missing
India
A sudden flash flood in Nilambur's Kottapuzha River took five lives on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
The victims, all from nearby towns, were caught off guard: three bodies were found that night and two more on Monday morning.
One local woman, Sajitha, who was washing clothes by the river when disaster struck, is still missing.
Officials visit Nilambur, rescue continues
Rescue teams are still out searching for Sajitha while families mourn those lost.
Top state officials have visited the area to support affected families and oversee rescue work.
After this tragedy, locals are urging authorities to finally put stricter controls on river access: Local residents called for stricter measures to regulate access to the area.