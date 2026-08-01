J&K: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Kishtwar, roads damaged
What's the story
A cloudburst in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district triggered flash floods early Saturday. The incident, which occurred around 2:30am, caused extensive damage to roads and properties, India Today reported. The main market was left covered with boulders, mud, and slush while the Kishtwar-Chatroo-Sinthan National Highway was rendered inaccessible.
Educational disruption
Schools shut across Chenab Valley
In the wake of the cloudburst, authorities have shut schools across Chenab Valley. The decision affects Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts where students are now required to attend online classes.
The chief education officer in Kishtwar ordered all government and private schools to remain closed due to heavy rainfall and slippery roads.
Official response
Shopkeepers to be compensated
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has assured that shopkeepers and business owners affected by the flash floods will be compensated as per government relief norms.
He also revealed that the government has strengthened disaster preparedness in Kishtwar after last year's deadly Chasoti cloudburst incident, which claimed 63 lives.
The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has installed Early Warning Systems in Kishtwar and Machhail to improve weather monitoring and alerts during extreme weather events.
Aftermath
No casualties reported so far
The flash floods have caused widespread property damage in Chatroo and disrupted movement, leading to school closures in the Chenab Valley.
At least two vehicles parked near a local stream were swept away, and several shops and houses were inundated.
Despite the extensive damage, officials have reported no casualties so far.