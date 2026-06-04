Flourish Stay hotel fire in Delhi kills 21, 15 treated India Jun 04, 2026

A deadly fire broke out early Wednesday at the Flourish Stay hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area, leaving at least 21 people dead and dozens injured.

many of those staying at the hotel were foreign medical tourists or attendants of patients undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

As of Thursday morning, 15 survivors are being treated at Max Hospital in Saket.