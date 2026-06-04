Flourish Stay hotel fire in Delhi kills 21, 15 treated
India
A deadly fire broke out early Wednesday at the Flourish Stay hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area, leaving at least 21 people dead and dozens injured.
many of those staying at the hotel were foreign medical tourists or attendants of patients undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.
As of Thursday morning, 15 survivors are being treated at Max Hospital in Saket.
International patients 13, ventilated improving
13 international patients. Injuries range from smoke inhalation to burns and trauma from escaping.
Six patients are on ventilator support but hospital staff say all admitted patients are stable and the ventilated patients are showing signs of improvement.