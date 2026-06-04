Flourish Stays B&B fire in Malviya Nagar kills 21
A tragic fire at Flourish Stays B&B in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives.
The blaze, likely caused by a short circuit in the recently renovated, decades-old building, left the place completely unsafe and gutted inside.
Safety lapses, like non-working fire extinguishers, made rescue efforts harder.
Owner Luv Kesh Bajaj arrested
Luv Kesh Bajaj, who owns Flourish Stays B&B, was arrested after trying to flee.
He also runs Lemon Green Inn and Micasa Inn nearby, both now facing inspections for illegal construction and missing fire safety measures.
Both hotels lacked several permissions required to operate as a hotel, raising big questions about how they were operating.
Probe examines renovation safety risks
Officials are digging into whether recent renovations broke safety rules.
With a kitchen on the top floor, it's clear there were serious risks.
The probe is still underway as authorities look for answers and accountability.