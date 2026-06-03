Flourish Stays B&B fire kills 21, foreign medical patients affected
India
A tragic fire broke out early Wednesday at Flourish Stays, a bed and breakfast in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, leaving 21 people dead.
The building was home to several foreign guests, many in town for medical treatment, and the blaze spread quickly around 8:40am.
Survivors described barely making it out, with some returning to find the hotel already burning.
Guests lost passports cash, safety concerns
Many guests lost passports, cash, and all their belongings in the chaos.
Kammy from Mauritius said she came back after a temple visit only to find everything gone.
The incident has raised serious questions about hotel safety in Delhi: one survivor said there was only one entry and exit, making escape tough.