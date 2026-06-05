Flourish stays fire in Delhi kills 21, many medical tourists
India
A tragic fire at Flourish Stays B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on June 3, 2026, claimed 21 lives, mostly medical tourists and their caregivers staying near hospitals like Max Saket and PSRI.
The incident has put a spotlight on how safe (or not) budget accommodations really are for people coming to the city for treatment.
Affordable Malviya Nagar guesthouses lack oversight
Malviya Nagar-Saket has become a go-to area for medical tourists from countries like Somalia, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan, thanks to affordable stays around ₹1,500-2,000 per night.
But with so many residential buildings turning into guesthouses—often in cramped areas with little oversight—the tragedy has exposed some serious gaps in safety and regulation that need urgent attention.