Flourish stays fire in Delhi kills 21, many medical tourists

Affordable Malviya Nagar guesthouses lack oversight

Malviya Nagar-Saket has become a go-to area for medical tourists from countries like Somalia, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan, thanks to affordable stays around ₹1,500-2,000 per night.

But with so many residential buildings turning into guesthouses—often in cramped areas with little oversight—the tragedy has exposed some serious gaps in safety and regulation that need urgent attention.