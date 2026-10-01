Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar stabbed by copilot, saves 180 lives
Smit Machchhar, a flydubai captain, is being called a hero after he was stabbed mid-flight by his co-pilot but still managed to open the cockpit door mid-flight, allowing onboard passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, helping save 180 lives.
The dramatic rescue not only put him in the spotlight for his bravery but also got several social media users curious about his unique last name.
Machchhar means mosquito, Gujarat roots
Turns out, Machchhar means mosquito in Hindi and has roots in Gujarat, India.
It's a surname found among the Nagar Brahmin and Lohana communities, groups known for their focus on education or trade.
In Gujarat, surnames often come with quirky stories; there's even a local tale about a mosquito honoring an elephant!
Thanks to Smit's actions, both his courage and his memorable surname are getting noticed.