Flydubai flight FZ1073 copilot allegedly stabs captain Smit Machchhar midflight

On September 30, Captain Smit Machchhar of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was allegedly stabbed by his copilot while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Even after being injured, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit, allowing crew and passengers to step in.

Thanks to his actions, the plane landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he received medical help.

Both Indian Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu praised him for his courage: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his response as "the highest form of courage" and said he had prevented another 9/11-like attack.