Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar attacked by copilot, recited Hanuman Chalisa
India
Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar faced a terrifying moment when his copilot attacked him during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
In a chat with Prime Minister Modi, Machchhar shared that he found courage by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.
Modi praised his bravery and offered heartfelt wishes for his recovery.
Emergency landing in Tabuk saves 174
Machchhar called speaking with Modi a "very special moment," even describing him as his "biggest idol."
Thanks to Machchhar's quick actions, the cockpit was opened in time for crew and passengers to help.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 174 aboard surviving.
Modi also highlighted that Machchhar's mother, Geeta Ben, had raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.