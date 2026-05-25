FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges focus on fuel fertilizer foreign exchange
India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants everyone to focus on the three Fs (fuel, fertilizer, and foreign exchange) as India faces higher prices and global uncertainty.
She echoed PM Modi's call to save foreign exchange and cut back on non-essential imports like gold, saying it's crucial for keeping the economy stable while energy markets are shaky.
Sitharaman urges PSUs clear 8.1L/cr payments
With gasoline and diesel prices up four times this month, India is feeling the pinch as a top oil importer.
Sitharaman also flagged a big revenue dip coming from lower fuel taxes.
To help small businesses stay afloat, she urged public sector units to quickly clear ₹8.1 lakh crore in overdue payments, giving much-needed breathing room for MSMEs trying to manage in tough times.