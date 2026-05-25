FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges focus on fuel fertilizer foreign exchange India May 25, 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants everyone to focus on the three Fs (fuel, fertilizer, and foreign exchange) as India faces higher prices and global uncertainty.

She echoed PM Modi's call to save foreign exchange and cut back on non-essential imports like gold, saying it's crucial for keeping the economy stable while energy markets are shaky.