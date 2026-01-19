Fog throws travel plans off in Vijayawada: flights canceled, roads risky
India
Vijayawada woke up to a foggy morning on Monday, disrupting flight operations and making roads tricky to navigate.
Drivers were told to slow down and use fog lights for safety.
At the airport, a Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam morning flight was canceled.
In a separate incident, an Air India Express flight to Bengaluru was called off after an eagle struck its nose during taxiing—leaving 90 passengers stuck but offered rescheduling or refunds.
Why does this matter?
Fog has been disrupting flights and road travel in Andhra Pradesh for over a week now, with more delays expected until January 21.
If you're traveling soon, keep an eye on updates—conditions are likely to stay foggy even as temperatures remain high.