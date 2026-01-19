Fog throws travel plans off in Vijayawada: flights canceled, roads risky India Jan 19, 2026

Vijayawada woke up to a foggy morning on Monday, disrupting flight operations and making roads tricky to navigate.

Drivers were told to slow down and use fog lights for safety.

At the airport, a Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam morning flight was canceled.

In a separate incident, an Air India Express flight to Bengaluru was called off after an eagle struck its nose during taxiing—leaving 90 passengers stuck but offered rescheduling or refunds.