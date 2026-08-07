Food and Drug Administration shuts 2 IIT-Bombay Deonar canteens
India
Two canteens at IIT-Bombay's Deonar campus have been shut by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after inspectors found food safety violations.
These spots mainly serve students living on campus.
The institute says it has received FDA recommendations and is waiting for a full inspection report.
Tukaram Munde widens FDA regulatory net
FDA has had to step in before; back in 2011, about 600 students got sick from contaminated food at IIT-Bombay.
This latest shutdown is part of a bigger push by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde to clean up health and hygiene standards across Mumbai, with canteens at the state secretariat and even the Bombay High Court also falling into the FDA's regulatory net.