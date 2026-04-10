Food safety teams across India seize adulterated ketchup in Hapur
Food safety teams across India have busted several cases of food adulteration recently.
In Hapur, Meerut, a tomato sauce factory was sealed for using vegetable pulp, acid, and banned synthetic colors instead of real tomatoes.
About 200-liter were seized, and the ketchup was reportedly being supplied to local eateries and street vendors.
Food Commissioner Sunil Kumar shared that samples are now being tested in the lab.
Hyderabad fake paneer, Junagadh tainted milk
Raids in Hyderabad turned up sweets and bakery items worth ₹200,000 made with unsafe ingredients, and over 3,000kg of fake paneer supplied to shops and hotels during festivals.
In Junagadh, a milk tanker was caught carrying detergent-laced milk.
Authorities are urging residents to be cautious. These incidents highlight why stronger food safety rules matter for all of us.