Food safety teams across India seize adulterated ketchup in Hapur India Apr 10, 2026

Food safety teams across India have busted several cases of food adulteration recently.

In Hapur, Meerut, a tomato sauce factory was sealed for using vegetable pulp, acid, and banned synthetic colors instead of real tomatoes.

About 200-liter were seized, and the ketchup was reportedly being supplied to local eateries and street vendors.

Food Commissioner Sunil Kumar shared that samples are now being tested in the lab.