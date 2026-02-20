Forceps found in Kerala woman's abdomen 5 years after surgery 

A surgical instrument was discovered inside the abdomen of a woman in Kerala , five years after she underwent surgery at Alappuzha Medical College. The patient, Usha Joseph from Punnapra, had undergone a procedure to remove a uterine fibroid in 2021. Since then, she has been suffering from recurring abdominal pain, which doctors at the same hospital failed to diagnose despite multiple visits.

Diagnosis delay Family opts for private hospital for immediate removal Joseph's son, Shibin, said they suspected the pain was due to a kidney stone and consulted a doctor who advised an X-ray examination. The X-ray reportedly revealed an artery forceps inside her abdomen. Doctors at Alappuzha Medical College offered to remove it next week but the family opted for a private hospital in Kochi for immediate removal. "The doctors here will scan and locate the exact position and will perform the surgery soon," her son Shibin said.

Legal action Family to file complaint at police station The family has decided to file a complaint at Ambalapuzha police station over the incident. Shibin alleged that doctors at Alappuzha Medical College said no compensation would be paid for the error. "The doctors at the medical college told us that we can lodge a complaint if we want to," he said.

Surgeon response Retired surgeon denies performing surgery Dr. Lalithambika, a retired surgeon at Alappuzha Medical College accused by the family of surgical error, informed reporters that she did not perform the surgery. "The surgery happened just before my retirement, when I was not attending any major cases. As the unit chief, my name was recorded. Also, the surgery happened during the COVID period, and I was engaged with it," she said.

Tool She attributed the error to system failure She also said that the instrument was a mosquito forceps of very small size. "It is a magnified view in the X-ray. A mosquito is a small surgical tool used to clamp small blood vessels. No doubt that it should not happen," she said. She attributed the error to a system failure in government hospitals where floor nurses are not present to count instruments used during surgeries.