Forecasters flag possible super El Nino affecting India's monsoon

El Nino often reduces India's rainfall

Looking at the numbers, most El Nino years have meant less rain for India (seven out of 13 times, according to global data, and six out of eight by IMD records).

But it's not always a downer; in rare cases like 1997, other climate factors helped keep the rains steady.

Bottom line: this year's El Nino could really matter for how much rain we get.