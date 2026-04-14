Forecasters flag possible super El Nino affecting India's monsoon
India
El Nino is back in the spotlight and could shake up India's monsoon season, which is super important for farming and water supplies.
Global weather agencies and ECMWF have flagged a possible super El Nino developing in the next two to three months and could intensify by year-end, something that's led to weak rainfall about 70% of the time since 1980.
El Nino often reduces India's rainfall
Looking at the numbers, most El Nino years have meant less rain for India (seven out of 13 times, according to global data, and six out of eight by IMD records).
But it's not always a downer; in rare cases like 1997, other climate factors helped keep the rains steady.
Bottom line: this year's El Nino could really matter for how much rain we get.