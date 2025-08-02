Foreigners attack fishermen off Tamil Nadu coast, steal equipment
A group of 14 fishermen from Nagapattinam had a scary run-in at sea on Friday when Tamil-speaking attackers, suspected to be foreigners, boarded their boats about 10 nautical miles off the Kodiyakkarai coast.
The assailants demanded they stop fishing and, when refused, damaged engines, hurt several crew members, and made off with GPS devices, phones, diesel, and fishing nets.
Three fishermen were seriously injured and needed hospital care.
Police investigating to track down assailants
Six of the fishermen managed to make it back to shore using a spare engine.
Others weren't as lucky—Murthy and his brother Selvaraj were both hurt during the attack on their boat, while another group lost a phone and around 500kg of netting.
All those injured got treated at Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.
Police have started investigating to track down those responsible for this coordinated assault.