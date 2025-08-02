India boosts defense ties with Southeast Asia through naval drills
India is stepping up its game in Southeast Asia, sending warships for joint drills with the Philippines and Singapore in July and early August.
It's all part of the Act East policy—basically, India wants to build stronger friendships and keep the seas safer together.
These visits highlight how serious India is about working with its neighbors.
Joint drills with Philippine Navy, Singapore's SIMBEX 2023
Indian ships teamed up with the Philippine Navy for synchronized exercises, practicing maneuvers and communication to build trust on both sides.
Over in Singapore, SIMBEX 2023 saw Indian and Singaporean crews running advanced operations like air defense, helicopter swaps between ships, precision targeting, and even mock boarding missions.
The goal: get everyone ready to handle real-world challenges as a team.
India strengthens defense ties with Southeast Asian nations
India isn't just showing off—it's also growing its defense ties by selling high-tech missiles to countries like the Philippines (remember those BrahMos missiles?) and now pitching more deals to Indonesia and Vietnam.
All this points to India wanting a bigger role in keeping Indo-Pacific waters stable—and making sure everyone plays by fair rules.
