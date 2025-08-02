Thunderstorm alert in Hyderabad, 28 other Telangana districts on August 4

What to expect in the city?

For Hyderabad, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or drizzle by evening or night over the next couple of days.

Temperatures should stick around 33°C during the day and drop to about 24°C at night.

Other districts like Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Warangal are also likely to see similar stormy weather, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and take precautions.