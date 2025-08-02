Next Article
Thunderstorm alert in Hyderabad, 28 other Telangana districts on August 4
Heads up, Telangana!
The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert for 29 districts—including Hyderabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar—on August 4.
Locals are being urged to stay safe and ready in case the weather gets rough.
What to expect in the city?
For Hyderabad, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or drizzle by evening or night over the next couple of days.
Temperatures should stick around 33°C during the day and drop to about 24°C at night.
Other districts like Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Warangal are also likely to see similar stormy weather, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates and take precautions.