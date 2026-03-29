Former Agniveers get 20% reservation in Delhi Police constable posts

Age relaxations for former Agniveers

Ex-Agniveers get a three-year age relaxation when applying, and if you're from the first batch, that goes up to five years, so you can apply until age 30.

You'll still need to meet regular physical and medical standards, though.

This policy was approved earlier by then Delhi Lt. Gov. V K Saxena, and more details about the written exam process will be announced by the commissioner of police soon.