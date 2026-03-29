Former Agniveers get 20% reservation in Delhi Police constable posts
India
Big update if you've served as an Agniveer: 20% of Delhi Police constable (executive) posts are now set aside just for ex-Agniveers.
The idea is to make it easier for former Agniveer soldiers to move into national security roles.
Plus, you won't have to take the physical efficiency test for these spots.
Age relaxations for former Agniveers
Ex-Agniveers get a three-year age relaxation when applying, and if you're from the first batch, that goes up to five years, so you can apply until age 30.
You'll still need to meet regular physical and medical standards, though.
This policy was approved earlier by then Delhi Lt. Gov. V K Saxena, and more details about the written exam process will be announced by the commissioner of police soon.