Former assistant customs commissioner Ram Kumar Singh killed in Arrah
India
Ram Kumar Singh, a 68-year-old former assistant commissioner of customs, was shot and killed by unknown attackers on Thursday morning while out for a walk near Jain College in Arrah, Bihar.
The gunmen fired several rounds before escaping, leaving the community shocked.
FIR registered, Arrah locals protest
Singh was declared dead at the hospital and his body was sent for postmortem.
Police are checking CCTV footage and have registered an FIR. Investigators say a land dispute might be behind the murder.
Singh's family had reported threats before. Locals are now protesting and urging authorities to act quickly.