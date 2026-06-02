Former Bhopal judge Giribala Singh jailed in Twisha Sharma probe India Jun 02, 2026

Former Bhopal judge Giribala Singh has been sent to jail until June 16 as the CBI investigates her in the Twisha Sharma death case.

She and her son, Samarth, are accused of assault and destroying evidence, allegations they both deny.

What makes this situation tricky is that Singh handled several big cases as a judge, so she could end up in custody with people she once sentenced.