Former Bhopal judge Giribala Singh jailed in Twisha Sharma probe
Former Bhopal judge Giribala Singh has been sent to jail until June 16 as the CBI investigates her in the Twisha Sharma death case.
She and her son, Samarth, are accused of assault and destroying evidence, allegations they both deny.
What makes this situation tricky is that Singh handled several big cases as a judge, so she could end up in custody with people she once sentenced.
Jail security review during CBI probe
Prison staff are now reviewing security because Singh might cross paths with inmates from serious cases like the Vyapam scam.
Officials want to make sure things stay safe and calm inside.
Meanwhile, the CBI is still piecing together what happened to Sharma by checking evidence and witness testimony.
The investigation continues, but for now, all eyes are on how Singh's time in custody will be managed.