Former Bihar assembly speaker takes oath as Nagaland governor
Nand Kishore Yadav, former Bihar assembly speaker, is now the 23rd governor of Nagaland.
He was sworn in today at Kohima's Lok Bhavan, with Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar administering the oath.
In his first address, Yadav called Nagaland's culture and community spirit a real source of national pride.
Northeast has seen renewed focus, says Yadav
Yadav, who is a senior BJP leader, said he will work closely with the state government for good governance and development that includes everyone.
He emphasized that peace and harmony are essential for growth, adding, he said the Northeast has seen renewed focus and investment in connectivity, infrastructure and economic development, integrating it more closely with the national growth story while preserving its unique identity and traditions.
Yadav also promised to uphold the Constitution and support Nagaland's hopes for lasting peace.