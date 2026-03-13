Former Bihar assembly speaker takes oath as Nagaland governor

Northeast has seen renewed focus, says Yadav

Yadav, who is a senior BJP leader, said he will work closely with the state government for good governance and development that includes everyone.

He emphasized that peace and harmony are essential for growth, adding, he said the Northeast has seen renewed focus and investment in connectivity, infrastructure and economic development, integrating it more closely with the national growth story while preserving its unique identity and traditions.

Yadav also promised to uphold the Constitution and support Nagaland's hopes for lasting peace.