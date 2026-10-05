Former civil servants and activists seek impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar
A group of ex-civil servants and activists have called for the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying he has hurt the fairness of India's elections.
They accuse him of unauthorized changes to election forms and misusing ECINET, which they say could lead to people losing their right to vote and raise questions about the Election Commission's impartiality.
Notice alleges possible disenfranchisement and bias
The notice lists six main charges, including bypassing team decisions at the Election Commission and causing possible mass disenfranchisement during a recent voter roll update.
The group also points out concerns about Kumar's public behavior suggesting political bias.
High-profile figures like former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung have signed on, arguing that Kumar has lost the moral authority to continue in his role.