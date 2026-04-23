Former house help rapes and kills woman in South Delhi
India
A 22-year-old woman in South Delhi was raped and killed at home on April 22, 2026, by her family's former house help.
He got in while her parents were out, taking advantage of a hidden smart card key, a security slip the family hadn't fixed after letting him go.
Police probe possible Rajasthan crime
Police say the accused may have committed a similar crime in Rajasthan just hours earlier and could have been acting out of anger after being fired.
Investigators are now looking into whether he had help and if others had access to the smart card key.
The victim's family is devastated, with many urging better home security to prevent such tragedies.