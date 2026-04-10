Former Karimnagar pay section employee suspected in ₹1.4cr scam
Turns out, for four years, someone in Telangana's Karimnagar Police Commissionerate was quietly drawing salaries in the names of constables who had already passed away, totaling a whopping ₹1.4 crore.
The trick? Tweaking records on the government's IFMIS portal and setting up fake bank accounts.
A former pay section employee is under suspicion for pulling this off.
Audit finds unclosed records, ACB probes
This scam only came to light thanks to an internal audit, which found that records for deceased employees had not been closed as they should have been.
Now, the Anti-Corruption Bureau is digging deeper to see if more people were involved or if it was a solo act.
The whole mess has raised some serious questions about how police departments handle their finances, and why better checks were not already in place.