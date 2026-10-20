Former Leh CEC Tashi Gyalsan seeks renaming to 'Aksai Hind'
India
Former Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Tashi Gyalsan, has suggested India rename the disputed area of Aksai Chin to "Aksai Hind" after China objected to Ladakh's union territory status.
He called Ladakh "an integral and inalienable part of India, and Ladakh can never be separated from India" and dismissed China's claims as baseless.
India standardizes 28 Ladakh place names
India's government has doubled down, saying Ladakh is definitely part of the country.
To back this up, India recently updated official maps and standardized names for 28 places in Ladakh, to facilitate accurate identification of the locations and improve public awareness.