Former Leh CEC Tashi Gyalsan seeks renaming to 'Aksai Hind'

Former Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Tashi Gyalsan, has suggested India rename the disputed area of Aksai Chin to "Aksai Hind" after China objected to Ladakh's union territory status.

He called Ladakh "an integral and inalienable part of India, and Ladakh can never be separated from India" and dismissed China's claims as baseless.