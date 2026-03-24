Former Punjab minister arrested in suicide case India Mar 24, 2026

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been arrested for five days following the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Randhawa reportedly left a video accusing Bhullar of harassment before taking his own life early on March 21, 2026, which led to Bhullar stepping down and being taken into custody two days later, on Monday, March 23, 2026.