Former Punjab minister arrested in suicide case
Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been arrested for five days following the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.
Randhawa reportedly left a video accusing Bhullar of harassment before taking his own life early on March 21, 2026, which led to Bhullar stepping down and being taken into custody two days later, on Monday, March 23, 2026.
Randhawa's wife accuses Bhullar of harassment
Randhawa's wife says Bhullar harassed her husband over a warehouse contract for his father, even threatening their family and forcing Randhawa to admit to bribery.
The FIR also claims Randhawa was humiliated and beaten at Bhullar's house earlier this month.
Police have booked Bhullar, his father, and an assistant under several charges. Bhullar denies all allegations.