Four family members killed in head-on crash near Basni Pulia India May 31, 2026

A heartbreaking accident near Basni Pulia on Nagaur's Ring Road left four family members dead Saturday evening.

They were driving home from Karni Mata Temple when their car crashed head-on into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so intense that both vehicles caught fire, but locals quickly stepped in to put it out.