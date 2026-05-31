Four family members killed in head-on crash near Basni Pulia
India
A heartbreaking accident near Basni Pulia on Nagaur's Ring Road left four family members dead Saturday evening.
They were driving home from Karni Mata Temple when their car crashed head-on into a truck coming from the opposite direction.
The impact was so intense that both vehicles caught fire, but locals quickly stepped in to put it out.
Victims identified, driver suspected of dozing
The victims were Jai Singh, 50; his wife, Suman Kanwar, 45; their son, Indra Vardhan, 14; and Laxmi Kanwar, 55.
Police suspect the car driver may have dozed off.
Police are investigating.